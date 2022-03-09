Key bond market deals: Birla Group Holdings, JM Financial Services, Godrej Agrovet

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

HDFC Ltd accepts bids worth INR 10000 crore on 10-year bonds at 7.18 percent coupon

PNC Rajasthan Highways accepts bids worth INR 301 crore on 12-year and 22-day bonds at 6.25 percent coupon

ICICI Bank to raise at least INR 500 crore via 10-year infrastructure bonds, invites bids on March 9

DME Development to raise at least INR 1000 crore via 15-year bonds at 91-day T-bill linked yield, invites bids on March 14

JM Financial Products to raise at least INR 5 crore via two-year and one-month bonds, invites bids on March 9

Royal Sundaram General Insurance to raise INR 50 crore via 10-year subordinated bonds, invites bids on March 14

GR Gundugolanu Devarapalli Highway to raise INR 267 crore via 12-year and 11-month bonds, invites bids March 15

Nilkamal raises INR 50 crore via three-year bonds 6.80 percent coupon

Nilkamal raises INR 49 crore via five-year bonds 7.40 percent coupon

BPCL likely to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds in March

Commercial Papers:

Godrej Agrovet to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.19 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.82 percent coupon

JM Financial Services to raise funds via three-month CP at 5.11 percent coupon

JM Financial Products to raise funds via six-month CP at 5.76 percent coupon

JM Financial Credit Solutions to raise funds via six-month CP at 5.84 percent coupon

