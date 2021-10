Here's a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Tata Capital Housing Fin to raise Rs100cr via 3 year paper

Kotak Mah Prime to raise:

a. Rs 250 crore via 16-month bonds

b. Rs 150 crore via 17-month bonds at 4.9784 percent

Bharti Telecom to raise:

a. Rs 460 crore at 5.1 percent via 1-year bond

b. Rs 460 crore at 5.85 percent via 2-year bonds

c. Rs 460 crore at 6.42 percent via 3-year bonds

Commercial Papers:

L&T Finance to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.50 percent coupon

ICICI Home Finance to raise funds via near one-month CP at 3.46 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.42 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via two-month CP at 3.80 percent coupon

Bajaj Financial Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.00 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.60 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon

Catch all live stock market action here.