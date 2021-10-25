Key bond market deals: IndusInd Bank, ICICI Securities, Hero Fincorp

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tBharat Oman Refineries takes Rs 1000 crore at 6.27 percent coupon via 5-year bonds \tCiticorp Finance (India) to raise Rs 50 crore at 5.25 percent coupon via 2-year bonds \tAlekhya Property Developments to raise Rs 150 crore via 4-year bonds \tIndusInd Bank takes board approval to raise Rs 2800 crore via Tier-II bondsCommercial Papers: \tHero Fincorp to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.30 percent coupon \tICICI Securities to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.57 percent coupon \tPilani Investments to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.90 percent couponFollow our live blog for more stock market updates