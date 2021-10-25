Key bond market deals: IndusInd Bank, ICICI Securities, Hero Fincorp

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Bharat Oman Refineries takes Rs 1000 crore at 6.27 percent coupon via 5-year bonds

Citicorp Finance (India) to raise Rs 50 crore at 5.25 percent coupon via 2-year bonds

Alekhya Property Developments to raise Rs 150 crore via 4-year bonds

IndusInd Bank takes board approval to raise Rs 2800 crore via Tier-II bonds

Commercial Papers:

Hero Fincorp to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.30 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.57 percent coupon