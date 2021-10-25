0

  • Key bond market deals: IndusInd Bank, ICICI Securities, Hero Fincorp

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • Bharat Oman Refineries takes Rs 1000 crore at 6.27 percent coupon via 5-year bonds
  • Citicorp Finance (India) to raise Rs 50 crore at 5.25 percent coupon via 2-year bonds
  • Alekhya Property Developments to raise Rs 150 crore via 4-year bonds
  • IndusInd Bank takes board approval to raise Rs 2800 crore via Tier-II bonds
    • Commercial Papers:
    • Hero Fincorp to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.30 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.57 percent coupon
    • Pilani Investments to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.90 percent coupon
      • First Published:  IST
