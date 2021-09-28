Key bond market deals: Bank of India, NHAI, SJVN

Here’s a look at key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Highlights:

Bank of India to raise funds via Tier II bonds

NHAI takes 20-year money

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Bank of India to raise at least Rs 1,000 crore via Tier II bonds

India Infra debt to raise Rs 300 crore via five-year and six-month bonds at 6.75 percent

NHAI takes Rs 6,000 crore at 7.05 percent via 20-year bonds

SJVN takes Rs 1,000 crore at 6.1 percent via five-year bonds

Summit Digitel Infrastructure takes Rs 650 crore at 7.4 percent via seven-year bonds

ICICI Home Finance takes Rs 175 crore at T-bill linked coupon via three-year bonds

Sundew Properties takes Rs 400 crore at 6.1 percent via two-year and nine-month bonds

Axis Finance to raise Rs 50 crore at 6.1 percent via four-year bonds

Sundaram Home Finance to raise Rs 125 crore at T-bill-linked coupon via three-year bonds

Piombino Steel to raise Rs 2,600 crore at 9 percent IRR via two-year and six-month zero-coupon bonds

Hinduja Leyland Finance to raise Rs 50 crore at 7.8 percent via two-year and three-month bonds

Avanse Financial Services to raise Rs 25 crore at 8.4 percent via two-year bonds

Urgo Capital to raise Rs 10 crore at 9.25 percent via 15-month bonds

Annapurna Finance takes Rs 50 crore at 11 percent via three-year and six-month bonds

Commercial Papers:

SIDBI to raise funds via three-month CP at a 3.43 percent coupon