Key bond market deals: Bank of India, NHAI, SJVN

Here’s a look at key bond market deals on Tuesday.
Non-Convertible Debentures:Bank of India to raise at least Rs 1,000 crore via Tier II bondsIndia Infra debt to raise Rs 300 crore via five-year and six-month bonds at 6.75 percentNHAI takes Rs 6,000 crore at 7.05 percent via 20-year bondsSJVN takes Rs 1,000 crore at 6.1 percent via five-year bondsSummit Digitel Infrastructure takes Rs 650 crore at 7.4 percent via seven-year bondsICICI Home Finance takes Rs 175 crore at T-bill linked coupon via three-year bondsSundew Properties takes Rs 400 crore at 6.1 percent via two-year and nine-month bondsAxis Finance to raise Rs 50 crore at 6.1 percent via four-year bondsSundaram Home Finance to raise Rs 125 crore at T-bill-linked coupon via three-year bondsPiombino Steel to raise Rs 2,600 crore at 9 percent IRR via two-year and six-month zero-coupon bondsHinduja Leyland Finance to raise Rs 50 crore at 7.8 percent via two-year and three-month bondsAvanse Financial Services to raise Rs 25 crore at 8.4 percent via two-year bondsUrgo Capital to raise Rs 10 crore at 9.25 percent via 15-month bondsAnnapurna Finance takes Rs 50 crore at 11 percent via three-year and six-month bonds
Commercial Papers:SIDBI to raise funds via three-month CP at a 3.43 percent couponExim Bank to raise funds via six-month CP at a 3.70 percent coupon