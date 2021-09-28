0

Key bond market deals: Bank of India, NHAI, SJVN

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Highlights:
  • Bank of India to raise funds via Tier II bonds
  • NHAI takes 20-year money
    • Non-Convertible Debentures:
    • Bank of India to raise at least Rs 1,000 crore via Tier II bonds
    • India Infra debt to raise Rs 300 crore via five-year and six-month bonds at 6.75 percent
    • NHAI takes Rs 6,000 crore at 7.05 percent via 20-year bonds
    • SJVN takes Rs 1,000 crore at 6.1 percent via five-year bonds
    • Summit Digitel Infrastructure takes Rs 650 crore at 7.4 percent via seven-year bonds
    • ICICI Home Finance takes Rs 175 crore at T-bill linked coupon via three-year bonds
    • Sundew Properties takes Rs 400 crore at 6.1 percent via two-year and nine-month bonds
    • Axis Finance to raise Rs 50 crore at 6.1 percent via four-year bonds
    • Sundaram Home Finance to raise Rs 125 crore at T-bill-linked coupon via three-year bonds
    • Piombino Steel to raise Rs 2,600 crore at 9 percent IRR via two-year and six-month zero-coupon bonds
    • Hinduja Leyland Finance to raise Rs 50 crore at 7.8 percent via two-year and three-month bonds
    • Avanse Financial Services to raise Rs 25 crore at 8.4 percent via two-year bonds
    • Urgo Capital to raise Rs 10 crore at 9.25 percent via 15-month bonds
    • Annapurna Finance takes Rs 50 crore at 11 percent via three-year and six-month bonds
      • Commercial Papers:
      • SIDBI to raise funds via three-month CP at a 3.43 percent coupon
      • Exim Bank to raise funds via six-month CP at a 3.70 percent coupon
