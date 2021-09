Key bond market deals: Bank of India, HDFC, IRB Infrastructure

Here’s a look at key bond market deals on Thursday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Bank of India takes Rs 1,800 crore at 7.14 percent via 10-year Tier II bonds

HDFC takes Rs 3,000 crore at a 91-day T-bill-linked coupon via three-year bonds

India Infradebt takes Rs 400 crore at 6.75 percent via five-year and six-month bonds

IRB Infrastructure Developers takes Rs 350 crore at 9.55 percent via six-year bonds

PFC to raise Rs 500 crore via 10-year bonds

LIC Housing to raise Rs 500 crore via three-year and seven-month zero-coupon bonds

Fullerton India credit to raise Rs 50 crore at 7.6 percent via 10-year subordinated bonds

Aditya Birla Finance to raise Rs 25 crore at 7.1 percent via 10-year bonds

Edelweiss Financial Services to raise Rs 650 crore via two-year bonds

HDB Financial Services takes Rs 250 crore at 5.49 percent via two-year and 10-month zero-coupon bonds

Axis Finance takes Rs 125 crore at 6.1 percent via four-year bonds

Tata Capital Financial Services takes Rs 95 crore at 7.1 percent via 10-year bonds

Aavanse Financial Services takes Rs 250 crore at 8.4 percent via 2-year bonds

KKR India Asset Finance takes Rs 150 crore at 9 percent via 10-year bonds

Commercial Papers:

BPCL to raise funds via intra-month CPs at a 3.47 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via intra-month CPs at a 3.49 percent coupon

IOC to raise funds via over one-month CPs at a 3.49 percent coupon

NTPC to raise funds via three-month CPs at a 3.54 percent coupon