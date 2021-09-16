Key bond market deals: Bajaj Housing Finance, RIL, BHEL

Here’s a look at the key bond market
deals on Thursday.
Key highlights:Bajaj Housing Finance takes money at 5 percentRIL to raise money at 3.42 percentReliance Retail Ventures to raise money at 3.43 percent
Non-Convertible Debentures:Cholamandalam Investment to raise Rs 250 crore at 5.58 percent via 2-year bondsVarroc Engineering to raise Rs 200 crore at 8 percent via 21-month bondsIndia Shelter Finance Corp takes Rs 35 crore at 8.88 percent via 10-year bondsBajaj Housing Finance takes Rs 1000 crore at 5 percent via 2-year bonds
Commercial Papers:Reliance Industries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.42 percent couponReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.43 percent couponTata Power Renewable to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.55 percent couponBHEL to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.57 percent couponAxis Finance to raise funds via 6-month CP at 3.90 percent couponAxis Finance to raise funds via 8-month CP at 4.28 percent couponL&T Finance to raise funds via 1-year CP at 4.38 percent coupon
Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)