Key bond market deals: Bajaj Housing Finance, RIL, BHEL

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Key bond market deals: Bajaj Housing Finance, RIL, BHEL
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.
Key highlights:
  • Bajaj Housing Finance takes money at 5 percent
  • RIL to raise money at 3.42 percent
  • Reliance Retail Ventures to raise money at 3.43 percent
    • Non-Convertible Debentures:
    • Cholamandalam Investment to raise Rs 250 crore at 5.58 percent via 2-year bonds
    • Varroc Engineering to raise Rs 200 crore at 8 percent via 21-month bonds
    • India Shelter Finance Corp takes Rs 35 crore at 8.88 percent via 10-year bonds
    • Bajaj Housing Finance takes Rs 1000 crore at 5 percent via 2-year bonds
      • Commercial Papers:
      • Reliance Industries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.42 percent coupon
      • Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.43 percent coupon
      • Tata Power Renewable to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon
      • BHEL to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.57 percent coupon
      • Axis Finance to raise funds via 6-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon
      • Axis Finance to raise funds via 8-month CP at 4.28 percent coupon
      • L&T Finance to raise funds via 1-year CP at 4.38 percent coupon
        • Catch all the stock market live updates here.
        Disclosure: Network18, the parent company of CNBCTV18.com, is controlled by Independent Media Trust, of which Reliance Industries is the sole beneficiary.
        (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
        Tags