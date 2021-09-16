Key bond market deals: Bajaj Housing Finance, RIL, BHEL

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Key highlights:

Bajaj Housing Finance takes money at 5 percent

RIL to raise money at 3.42 percent

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise money at 3.43 percent

Non-Convertible Debentures:

Cholamandalam Investment to raise Rs 250 crore at 5.58 percent via 2-year bonds

Varroc Engineering to raise Rs 200 crore at 8 percent via 21-month bonds

India Shelter Finance Corp takes Rs 35 crore at 8.88 percent via 10-year bonds

Bajaj Housing Finance takes Rs 1000 crore at 5 percent via 2-year bonds

Commercial Papers:

Reliance Industries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.42 percent coupon

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.43 percent coupon

Tata Power Renewable to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon

BHEL to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.57 percent coupon

Axis Finance to raise funds via 6-month CP at 3.90 percent coupon

Axis Finance to raise funds via 8-month CP at 4.28 percent coupon

L&T Finance to raise funds via 1-year CP at 4.38 percent coupon