Key bond market deals: Bajaj Finance, Nabard, Shree Cement

Here's a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Key highlights:

Nabard and Shree Cement to raise funds at 3.32-3.36 percent coupon rate

Non-convertible Debentures:

Bajaj Finance to raise Rs 10 crore via reissue of October’23 zero-coupon bonds

Avanse Financial Services to raise Rs 25 crore at 8.4 percent, 2-year bonds

Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 10 crore via 3-year bonds

Auxilo Finserv takes Rs 33 crore via 2-year bonds at RBI repo rate linked coupon

Power Finance Corporation plans to raise:

a. Rs 300 crore via 5-year bonds

b. Rs 300 crore via 15-year bonds

HDB Financial services:

a. Takes Rs 800 crore at 5.7 percent via 3-year and 3-month bonds

b. To raise Rs 150 crore via re-issue of 6.6835 percent October’23 bonds at 5.12 percent

Tata Capital Finance raises:

a. Rs 400 crore via re-issue of 5.85 percent October’24 bonds

b. Rs 300 crore via re-issue of zero coupon March’23 bonds

Commercial Papers:

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.34 percent coupon

NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.32 percent coupon

Shree Cement to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.36 percent coupon

BHEL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.54 percent coupon

Tata Cleantech Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.65 percent coupon