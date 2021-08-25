  • Home>
  • Key bond market deals: Bajaj Finance, Nabard, Shree Cement

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Here's a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Key highlights:
Nabard and Shree Cement to raise funds at 3.32-3.36 percent coupon rate
Non-convertible Debentures:
  • Bajaj Finance to raise Rs 10 crore via reissue of October’23 zero-coupon bonds
  • Avanse Financial Services to raise Rs 25 crore at 8.4 percent, 2-year bonds
  • Muthoot Finance to raise Rs 10 crore via 3-year bonds
  • Auxilo Finserv takes Rs 33 crore via 2-year bonds at RBI repo rate linked coupon
  • Power Finance Corporation plans to raise:
    • a. Rs 300 crore via 5-year bonds
    b. Rs 300 crore via 15-year bonds
  • HDB Financial services:
    • a. Takes Rs 800 crore at 5.7 percent via 3-year and 3-month bonds
    b. To raise Rs 150 crore via re-issue of 6.6835 percent October’23 bonds at 5.12 percent
  • Tata Capital Finance raises:
    • a. Rs 400 crore via re-issue of 5.85 percent October’24 bonds
    b. Rs 300 crore via re-issue of zero coupon March’23 bonds
    Commercial Papers:
    • Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via near two-month CP at 3.34 percent coupon
    • NABARD to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.32 percent coupon
    • Shree Cement to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.36 percent coupon
    • BHEL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.54 percent coupon
    • Tata Cleantech Capital to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.65 percent coupon
    • Tata Capital Financial Services to raise funds via six-month CP at 3.95 percent coupon
      (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
