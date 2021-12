Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-convertible debentures:

Bajaj Finance to raise at least INR 10 crore via reissue of 7.15 percent December 2031 bonds, invites bids on December 29

Manappuram Finance to raise at least INR 100 crore via three-year bonds at 6.95 percent coupon, invites bids on December 29

Citicorp Finance to raise at least INR 250 crore via two-year bonds, invites bids on December 29

L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad plans to raise funds via three-year and four-month, four-year and four-month and five-year and four-month bonds, invites bids on December 29

India Infradebt to raise at least INR 150 crore via reissue of 6.75 percent June 2027 bonds

Tata Capital Financial accepts bids worth INR 85 crore on reissue of 7.10 percent September 2031 bonds at 7.25 percent yield

Cholamandalam Investment accepts bids worth INR 360 crore on three-year bonds at 6.30 percent coupon

SK Finance accepts bids worth INR 35 crore on two-year and six-month bonds at 9.25 percent coupon

Indiabulls Infraestate accepts bids worth INR 75 crore on over 18-month bonds at 11.50 percent coupon, payable quarterly

Shriram Transport Finance raises INR 25 crore via 10-year bonds at 8.00 percent coupon

Commercial Papers:

NTPC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.72 percent coupon

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.77 percent coupon