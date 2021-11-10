0

Key bond market deals: Bajaj Finance, LIC Housing Finance, IOC

By Abhishek Kothari  | IST (Updated)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:
  • NABARD to raise Rs 2000 crore via 3-year and 9-month bonds
  • Bajaj Finance to raise Rs 10 crore via re-issue of 5.55 percent October 2024 bonds
  • LIC Housing Finance to raise funds via re-issue of 4.96 percent September 2023 bonds
  • Motherson Sumi Systems board approves fund raising of Rs 1000 crore via private placement of bonds
  • HDB Financial Services takes Rs 500 crore at 5.75 percent via 3-year bonds
  • Apollo Tyres likely to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds soon
    • Commercial Papers:
    • IOC to raise funds via three-week CP at 3.47 percent coupon
    • Ultratech Cement to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.68 percent coupon
    • TV18 Broadcast to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.75 percent coupon
    • Network 18 Media to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.75 percent coupon
    • Tata Power Renewable Energy to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon
    • Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.98 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.02 percent coupon
    • L&T Finance to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.58 percent coupon
    • Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.72 percent coupon
      First Published:  IST
