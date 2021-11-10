Key bond market deals: Bajaj Finance, LIC Housing Finance, IOC

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NABARD to raise Rs 2000 crore via 3-year and 9-month bonds

Bajaj Finance to raise Rs 10 crore via re-issue of 5.55 percent October 2024 bonds

LIC Housing Finance to raise funds via re-issue of 4.96 percent September 2023 bonds

Motherson Sumi Systems board approves fund raising of Rs 1000 crore via private placement of bonds

HDB Financial Services takes Rs 500 crore at 5.75 percent via 3-year bonds

Apollo Tyres likely to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

IOC to raise funds via three-week CP at 3.47 percent coupon

Ultratech Cement to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.68 percent coupon

TV18 Broadcast to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.75 percent coupon

Network 18 Media to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.75 percent coupon

Tata Power Renewable Energy to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon

Aditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.98 percent coupon

ICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.02 percent coupon

L&T Finance to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.58 percent coupon

Kotak Mahindra Prime to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.72 percent coupon

Catch all market updates here.