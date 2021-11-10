Key bond market deals: Bajaj Finance, LIC Housing Finance, IOC

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Wednesday.Non-Convertible Debentures: \tNABARD to raise Rs 2000 crore via 3-year and 9-month bonds \tBajaj Finance to raise Rs 10 crore via re-issue of 5.55 percent October 2024 bonds \tLIC Housing Finance to raise funds via re-issue of 4.96 percent September 2023 bonds \tMotherson Sumi Systems board approves fund raising of Rs 1000 crore via private placement of bonds \tHDB Financial Services takes Rs 500 crore at 5.75 percent via 3-year bonds \tApollo Tyres likely to raise funds via shorter tenor bonds soonCommercial Papers: \tIOC to raise funds via three-week CP at 3.47 percent coupon \tUltratech Cement to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.68 percent coupon \tTV18 Broadcast to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.75 percent coupon \tNetwork 18 Media to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.75 percent coupon \tTata Power Renewable Energy to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.85 percent coupon \tAditya Birla Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.98 percent coupon \tICICI Securities to raise funds via three-month CP at 4.02 percent coupon \tL&T Finance to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.58 percent coupon \tKotak Mahindra Prime to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.72 percent couponCatch all market updates here.