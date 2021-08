Key bond market deals: Bajaj Finance, HPCL, SBI

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Thursday.

Key highlights:

NBFC’s raising money higher than bank rates

HPCL and Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds at 3.35-3.36 percent coupon

Non-convertible Debentures:

Bajaj Finance to raise Rs 10 crore via 3-year and 1-month bonds

Asirvad MFI to raise Rs 73 crore at 10.45 percent, tenor at 3-years and 6-months

Avanse Financial Services takes Rs 25 crore at 8.4 percent via 2-year bonds

HDB Financial Services takes Rs 250 crore via reissue of 6.6835 percent October’23 bonds at 5.125

Axis Finance takes Rs 150 crore via perpetual bonds at 7.9 percent

Adani Green Energy to consider fundraising on 26th August’21

SBI likely to raise funds via Tier I perpetual bonds

IRFC to raise funds soon via 10-year bonds

Commercial Papers:

IOC to raise funds via 2-week CP at 3.15 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.35 percent coupon

Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.36 percent coupon

HDFC Securities to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.64 percent coupon