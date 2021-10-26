Key bond market deals: Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Berger Paints

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

Shreshta Infra Projects to raise Rs 400 crore via 4-year bonds

SBI cards to seek board approval to raise Rs 2,000 crore via bonds

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

Berger Paints to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon

IOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.59 percent coupon

SAIL to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.63 percent coupon

Bajaj Finance to raise funds via one-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.71 percent coupon