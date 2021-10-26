Key bond market deals: Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Berger Paints

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES: \tShreshta Infra Projects to raise Rs 400 crore via 4-year bonds \tSBI cards to seek board approval to raise Rs 2,000 crore via bondsCOMMERCIAL PAPERS: \tBerger Paints to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon \tIOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.59 percent coupon \tSAIL to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.63 percent coupon \tBajaj Finance to raise funds via one-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon \tGodrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.71 percent coupon \tHDFC to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.50 percent couponCatch all the stock market live updates here.