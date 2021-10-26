0

  • Key bond market deals: Bajaj Finance, HDFC, Berger Paints

By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.
NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:
  • Shreshta Infra Projects to raise Rs 400 crore via 4-year bonds
  • SBI cards to seek board approval to raise Rs 2,000 crore via bonds
    • COMMERCIAL PAPERS:
    • Berger Paints to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.55 percent coupon
    • IOC to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.59 percent coupon
    • SAIL to raise funds via one-month CP at 3.63 percent coupon
    • Bajaj Finance to raise funds via one-month CP at 4.40 percent coupon
    • Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.71 percent coupon
    • HDFC to raise funds via one-year CP at 4.50 percent coupon
