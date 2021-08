Key bond market deals: Bajaj Finance, Godrej Industries, Chennai Petroleum

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Monday.

Key highlights:

Bajaj Finance raises money at 5 percent and 5.55 percent

Non-convertible Debentures:

IRFC takes Rs 4000 crore at 6.92 percent, 10-year bonds

Badve Engineering takes Rs 50 crore at 9.5 percent, 3-year bonds

L&T Finance to raise:

a. Rs 25 crore via 3-year bonds

b. Rs 250 crore via re-issue of 7.68 percent March’23 bonds

Bajaj Finance takes:

a• Rs 850 crore at 5.55 percent via 3-year and 1-month bond

b• Rs 100 crore via re-issue of October’23 zero-coupon bonds at 5 percent

Commercial Papers:

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.15 percent coupon and 3.18 percent coupon

Chennai Petroleum Corp to raise funds via near 3-month CP at 3.35 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.38 percent coupon

NLC India to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.39 percent coupon

Sundaram Finance to raise funds via 3-month CP at 3.54 percent coupon

Birla Group Holdings to raise funds via 3-month CP at 4.37 percent coupon