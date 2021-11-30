0

  • Key bond market deals: Axis Finance, Aditya Birla, Canara Bank

Profile image
By Abhishek Kothari  | IST (Published)
Mini

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.
NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:
  • HDFC Ltd takes Rs 10,000 crore at 7.05 percent coupon, 10-year bonds
  • LIC Housing Fin takes Rs 750 crore at 7.13 percent via 10-year bonds
  • Axis Finance takes Rs 300 crore at 5.95 percent coupon via 3-year bonds
  • Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance takes Rs 155 crore at 7.63 percent via 10 year subordinated bonds
  • TMF Holdings takes Rs 300 crore at 91-day T-bill linked coupon via 3 year & 1 month bonds
  • Shriram Housing Finance takes Rs 200 crore at 91-day T-bill linked coupon via 19 month bonds
  • Canara Bank to raise Rs 500 crore via Tier I perpetual bonds
  • Aseem Infrastructure Finance to raise Rs 100 crore at 6.5 percent via 3- year bonds
  • GR Akkalkot Solapur Highway to raise Rs 158 crore via 12-year and 11 month bonds
    • COMMERCIAL PAPERS:
    • IOC to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.39 percent coupon
    • Tata Power to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.72 percent coupon
    • Sundaram Home to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.41 percent coupon
    • ICICI Securities to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.65 percent coupon
