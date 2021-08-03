Home

    Key bond market deals: Axis Bank, Hero Fincorp, Cholamandalam Investment

    Key bond market deals: Axis Bank, Hero Fincorp, Cholamandalam Investment

    By Abhishek Kothari | IST (Published)
    Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

    Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.
    Key highlights:
    • Some interesting rates were seen for 3-month commercial paper (CP’s)
    • Axis Bank to raise funds at 4.1 percent via 6-month CP
    • Hero Fincorp takes 3-year money at 6.25 percent
      • Non-Convertible Debentures:
      • NABARD to raise Rs 418 crore via 10-year G-sec bonds
      • India Infradebt to raise Rs 50 crore at 7.37 percent via 10-year bonds
      • Cholamandalam Investment to raise Rs 200 crore via 3-year bonds at T-bill linked coupon
      • Hero Fincorp takes Rs 200 crore at 6.25 percent, 3-year bonds
      • Spandana Sphoorty Financial takes Rs 30 crore at 10.5 percent coupon, 13-month bonds
      • Food Corporation of India likely to raise funds via 10-year government-guaranteed bonds soon
        • Commercial Papers:
        • Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.37 percent coupon
        • CPCL to raise funds via over two-month CP at 3.48 percent coupon
        • HPCL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.45 percent coupon
        • IRFC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.43 percent coupon
        • Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.48 percent coupon
        • Axis Finance to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon
          • (Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)
