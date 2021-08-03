Key bond market deals: Axis Bank, Hero Fincorp, Cholamandalam Investment

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.

Key highlights:

Some interesting rates were seen for 3-month commercial paper (CP’s)

Axis Bank to raise funds at 4.1 percent via 6-month CP

Hero Fincorp takes 3-year money at 6.25 percent

Non-Convertible Debentures:

NABARD to raise Rs 418 crore via 10-year G-sec bonds

India Infradebt to raise Rs 50 crore at 7.37 percent via 10-year bonds

Cholamandalam Investment to raise Rs 200 crore via 3-year bonds at T-bill linked coupon

Hero Fincorp takes Rs 200 crore at 6.25 percent, 3-year bonds

Spandana Sphoorty Financial takes Rs 30 crore at 10.5 percent coupon, 13-month bonds

Food Corporation of India likely to raise funds via 10-year government-guaranteed bonds soon

Commercial Papers:

Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.37 percent coupon

CPCL to raise funds via over two-month CP at 3.48 percent coupon

HPCL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.45 percent coupon

IRFC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.43 percent coupon

Reliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.48 percent coupon