Key bond market deals: Axis Bank, Hero Fincorp, Cholamandalam Investment

Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Tuesday.
Key highlights:Some interesting rates were seen for 3-month commercial paper (CP’s)Axis Bank to raise funds at 4.1 percent via 6-month CPHero Fincorp takes 3-year money at 6.25 percent
Non-Convertible Debentures:NABARD to raise Rs 418 crore via 10-year G-sec bondsIndia Infradebt to raise Rs 50 crore at 7.37 percent via 10-year bondsCholamandalam Investment to raise Rs 200 crore via 3-year bonds at T-bill linked couponHero Fincorp takes Rs 200 crore at 6.25 percent, 3-year bondsSpandana Sphoorty Financial takes Rs 30 crore at 10.5 percent coupon, 13-month bondsFood Corporation of India likely to raise funds via 10-year government-guaranteed bonds soon
Commercial Papers:Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to raise funds via intra-month CP at 3.37 percent couponCPCL to raise funds via over two-month CP at 3.48 percent couponHPCL to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.45 percent couponIRFC to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.43 percent couponReliance Retail Ventures to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.48 percent couponAxis Finance to raise funds via six-month CP at 4.10 percent coupon
(Edited by : Priyanka Deshpande)