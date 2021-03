Investors put a record USD 68.3 billion into equity funds in the week to March 17, even as a spike in government bond yields sent the high-flying Nasdaq index reeling, BofA data showed on Friday. US equity funds sucked in USD 53 billion as ultra-easy monetary policy continued to boost risk appetite.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve pledged to look past inflation and keep interest rates near 0 percent until at least 2024. Still, the yields on 10-year notes spiked on Thursday to 1.75 percent.

That move sparked a massive sell-off on Wall Street with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 slumping 3.1 percent, wiping off more than USD 400 billion from company valuations in a single session.

BofA said the ”uber-dovish Fed backfired” with bond vigilantes moving quickly to try to bully the central bank into yield curve control – pinning down yields on bonds of a particular maturity.

Global equity funds have attracted USD 347 billion so far this year, matching record inflows seen for 2017 as a whole. On an annualised basis, this year’s inflows are a ”breathtaking” USD 1.6 trillion, BofA said.