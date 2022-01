Here’s a look at the key bond market deals on Friday.

NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:

RIL raises:

$1.50 billion via 10-year notes at 2.875 percent semi-annual coupon

$1.75 billion via 30-year bonds at 3.625 percent semi-annual coupon

$750 million via 40-year notes at 3.750 percent semi-annual coupon

Gawar Narnaul Highway raises Rs 365 crore via 12-year and seven-month bonds at 6.00 percent semi-annual coupon

Svatantra Microfin raises Rs 90 crore via six-year bonds at 11.77 percent coupon, payable monthly

DME Development likely to raise funds via long-term bonds soon

COMMERCIAL PAPERS:

BHEL to raise funds via over one-month CP at 3.69 percent coupon

Bharat Oman Refineries to raise funds via over two-month CP at 3.64 percent coupon

Reliance Jio Infocomm to raise funds via March-end CP at 3.63 percent coupon

Godrej Industries to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.87 percent coupon

Bajaj Housing Finance to raise funds via three-month CP at 3.91 percent coupon