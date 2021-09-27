HDFC Bank raises Rs 5,000cr via bonds

HDFC Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. "The bank has issued and allotted today on a private placement basis 6.44 percent (coupon rate) unsecured redeemable long term fully paid up non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 5,000 crore," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.

