HDFC Bank raises Rs 5,000cr via bonds

HDFC Bank on Monday said it has raised Rs 5,000 crore by issuing bonds on a private placement basis. "The bank has issued and allotted today on a private placement basis 6.44 percent (coupon rate) unsecured redeemable long term fully paid up non-convertible bonds in the nature of debentures (NCDs) amounting to Rs 5,000 crore," HDFC Bank said in a regulatory filing.
Also Read:
A total of 50,000 bonds have been issued with face value of Rs 10 lakh each. HDFC Bank shares closed at Rs 1,624.25 apiece on BSE, up 1.43 percent from the previous close.