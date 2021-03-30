FTSE puts India on watchlist for possible inclusion in global debt index Updated : March 30, 2021 02:16 PM IST Indian bonds’ market accessibility to be reviewed for reclassification from ‘0’ to ‘1’”, putting them at the minimum level needed for inclusion The inclusion in FTSE’s index might attract about $10 billion of inflows into rupee securities Published : March 30, 2021 02:16 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply