Bonds Explained: Rising bond yields and the reason behind it Updated : August 21, 2020 05:02 PM IST Since March, bond prices have been rallying. Then in July the bond prices consolidated and now in August bond prices are falling. On Thursday, yields rose back above 6% after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) hinted of prolonged pause in the interest rate cut due to high retail inflation.