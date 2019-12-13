Bonds
Centre may increase FPIs' debt limit to 10 percent, report says
Updated : December 13, 2019 09:54 AM IST
The Centre may increase the government bond investment limit of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to at least 10 percent of the outstanding.
The newspaper reported that the government aims to incorporate local bonds into global bond indices.
The finance ministry has written to JPMorgan and Bloomberg to advance such inclusion, the report added quoting sources.
