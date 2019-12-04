Cabinet approves launch of Bharat Bond ETF

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday has cleared the launch of an umbrella bond exchange-traded fund, said finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Bharat Bond ETF would be first corporate bond ETF and will provide additional funding for public sector units and other government organisations, said Sitharaman.

Bond ETFs are passive funds which are traded on the exchange ad invest in bonds just like conventional bond mutual funds. But, unlike their more-traditional counterparts, bond ETFs are more liquid, transparent and cheaper.

The Bharat Bond ETF will be a basket of bonds issued by state firms or any government organisation, and bonds will be tradable on the exchange, said Sitharaman.