BRICS bank issues $1.04-bn bonds in China's interbank bond market

BRICS New Development Bank (NDB) has issued a RMB-denominated bond of 7 billion yuan (about $1.04 billion) in China's interbank bond market with a maturity of three years, the bank said on May 19. Upon the completion of the issuance, the bank would have a cumulative total of 30 billion yuan bonds issued under its RMB bond programmes in the China interbank bond market.

Headquartered in Shanghai, the NDB was established by the BRICS nations, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa. The bank formally opened in July 2015.

The net proceeds from the sale of the bond will form a part of the bank's general corporate resources onshore and will be used to finance infrastructure and sustainable development activities in the bank's member countries, the NDB said. "This transaction is another major milestone for the bank," Leslie Maasdorp, Vice-President and CFO of the NDB, was quoted as saying by state-run Xinhua news agency.