The Securities & Exchange Board of India has offered a reprieve to mutual funds on pricing of Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) bonds, helping prevent an immediate shock to the system. But there will be repercussions. Before we get there, let’s take a quick look at how the AT-1 bonds goose was cooked.

Too many cooks spoil the broth

A sure way for things to go awry in the financial market is having too many regulators stirring the same pot, especially if each one has different recipes. Fathom this: the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (IRDAI) had many years ago restricted exposure by insurers to AT-1 bonds to 3.5-5.5 percent of their portfolios.

SEBI has only now indicated its caps for the same. Besides, IRDAI classifies AT-1 bonds at the same risk level as equities, so AT-1 bonds can’t be held in debt portfolios. That’s a big one.

In stark contrast, such instruments are held across a plethora of mutual fund debt schemes—like corporate bond, PSU and short-term—many of which have a far lower risk-profile. It isn’t surprising, therefore, that private insurers have a very small exposure to AT-1 bonds, while mutual funds own about 40 percent of all such paper.

The stark variance in norms underscores the inconsistency among financial sector regulators, and begs the question: Why were AT-1 bond norms not uniform?

AT-1 rules and the hierarchy of risks

The big shocker for those in the AT-1 market was the Yes Bank write-down of their value, as part of a reconstruction package. This wasn’t expected and was seen contradicting the long-standing financial principles of risk.

The traditional theory on the hierarchy of risks held that holders of debt with direct charge/security would be paid first in a stress situation. Holders of other debt secured by a floating charge across would be next. Then would come the unsecured creditors, then Tier-2 bond holders, then Tier-1 bond holders and finally, if any money is left to distribute, the equity investors. Yes Bank changed all that, putting equity investors ahead of Tier-1 debt investors.

While AT-1 bond rules do provide for their write-down under severe stress circumstances, what has upset investors is that AT-1 bondholders have got the short-end of the stick, but equity investors have been protected, and the bank continues to function, though with a revamped board and State Bank of India as an anchor investor.

This has raised the possibility that such write-offs could occur even in the case of weaker public sector banks that may need to be rescued in future. Besides, the Government will need to surely recall and pay off any outstanding AT-1 bonds of a bank it plans to divest, as no investor will be willing to take on the risk post-transition.

The mispricing of risks

Bankers point out that globally AT-1 bonds are rated 4 notches lower than a standard paper of an issuer. But in India, most AT-1 bonds were priced just a notch lower, especially for public sector banks. Much of this has now been adjusted by the market say bankers, with the yield on State Bank of India’s paper having risen by about 100 basis points. So, the risks were clearly being mispriced earlier.

As for the pricing of such bonds, globally while the greater risk is priced-in, AT-1 bonds are priced with the call date being assumed as the maturity date. This is also because, in the bond market, a decision not to honour the call is seen as akin to a default. So, any issuer that wishes to maintain its creditworthiness will not renege on the call promise. Besides, there are no benchmarks today for a 100-year bond. The most we can peg to is 30 years or 40 years. Hence, SEBI’s pricing direction seems a little at odds with the market realities.

Coming to the revised valuation norms prescribed by SEBI, unlike earlier where bonds were being priced right away as 100-year, the AT-1 bonds will now be priced as 10-year paper for the next one year, 20-year for the next 6 months, 30-year for the following 6 and 100-year from April 1, 2023, onward.

What this will do surely, is shrink the appetite of mutual funds for any new AT-1 bonds. It will also lead to a re-pricing or re-adjustment of yields at the start of each of the above periods. The final contours and implications on NAV of mutual funds, if any, will be known only once AMFI comes out with its suggested formula. Whatever this may be, though, it could well be out of sync with how other investors in such bonds value them, and that’s the bummer.

Here it is important to note that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had reduced the minimum period before call on such bonds to 5 years from 10 years. So, in effect, the implied tenure was reduced. So, most AT-1 bonds today come with a call option after 5 years. Also, most insurers tend to view AT-1 bonds as 10-year instruments for pricing. SEBI’s new formula only muddies the waters further. There is thus a need for a joint regulatory intervention on the subject to ensure there are uniform rules in a market for pricing an instrument, even though portfolio caps and risk recognition norms across segments may vary.

Implications of a demise

Mutual funds that were hoarding AT-1 bonds for higher yields in low duration, low-risk category funds will now have to adjust their holdings and perhaps consider paring exposure (either through upcoming calls or sales). This is bound to lead to tightness in the market and, perhaps, some illiquidity unless other investors like high networth individuals (HNIs) and pension funds lap up such paper.

Even then, the interest is likely to remain limited to only the safest issuers. This could well cut-off the AT-1 bond market as a capital option for most banks. And while most large private banks are savvy at raising equity from the markets, this will likely hurt the second and third-rung public sector banks more, adding to the Government’s pressures on recapitalizing these lending arms.

To give you a sense, the amount outstanding against AT-1 bonds today is about Rs 135,000 crore, according to data compiled by rating agency ICRA, and of this, about Rs 96,000 crore is accounted for by the public sector banks. So, it isn’t a very small pool of capital.

What’s a bigger worry for the Government is that over Rs 23,000 crore of calls will be exercised in the next fiscal and the ability to refinance this through fresh issuances may be greatly curtailed. In fact, here SEBI’s timing of norms seems quite significant, as it would curb any fresh interest by mutual funds in what might have been an otherwise big issuance year.

Source: ICRA

Reverting to the implications, ICRA makes an important point: “In our outlook for banking sector for FY2022, we had estimated the Tier I capital requirements for PSBs at Rs 43,000 crore for FY2022, of which Rs 23,000 crore is on account of call options falling due on AT-I bonds of PSBs…If the market of the AT-I bonds remains dislocated… and the PSBs are not able to replace the existing AT-Is with fresh issuance, this would mean that the PSBs could stare at a capital shortfall… PSBs will have to either curtail their credit growth plans or the recapitalisation burden on GoI could rise”.

Here it is important to recall that the Finance Minister in her Budget speech had said: “To further consolidate the financial capacity of PSBs, further recapitalization of Rs 20,000 crores is proposed in 2021-22.” But far from consolidation, these banks could now be looking at a shortfall. And while State Bank of India could still find takers, whether there will be enough appetite for the remaining Rs 12,000 crore remains a big question.