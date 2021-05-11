Boom or bust, what lies in India’s Bond market? Updated : May 11, 2021 02:45:16 IST In nutshell, RBI will try to keep yield as tight as possible to support higher government programs. The global recovery in the yield will make pressure on the emerging bond markets. Hence, we expect that India’s benchmark yield to trade in the tight range of 5.80 percent-6.30 percent zone over the next 1 to 3 months. Published : May 11, 2021 02:45 PM IST Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply