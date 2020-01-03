#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Bonds gain as RBI widens special open market operation

Updated : January 03, 2020 02:42 PM IST

The Indian central bank has offered to buy a wider range of papers at the latest auction as against just the benchmark 10-year at the first two OMOs, making it more attractive for participants.
The benchmark 10-year bond yield dropped as much as 3 bps to 6.48 percent on Friday and traders said they expected yields to stay capped at 6.55 percent levels in the near term despite broader economic concerns.
