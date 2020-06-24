Bonds Bond markets AUM set to fall 10% on less attractiveness, volatile inflows Updated : June 24, 2020 02:25 PM IST Jefferies believes that bond markets should see a 10 percent YoY decline in AUMs in FY21 and recovery to 7 percent in FY22. Bank credit growth has been relatively stable and between February 2020 to April 2020 despite weak economic activity. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply