Bharat Bond ETF to open on December 12: Key things to know

Exchange-traded funds, which have nearly 1.5 lakh core worth of assets under management, had offered nothing on the debt side until now, barring merely Rs 4 crore in two government securities. On December 4, the government has approved the launch of the first corporate bond ETF—Bharat Bond ETF. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said will provide additional funding for public sector units and other government organisations. Edelweiss AMC has received the mandate to launch the ETF.

The bond ETF will be open for subscription from December 12-20. The ETF will have a base size of Rs 7,000 crore base size, with a likely green shoe option of Rs 8,000 crore.

Here are the key details about the Bharat Bond ETF:

Basic structure of Bharat Bond ETF

Bharat bond ETF is an exchange-traded mutual fund that will invest your money in bonds issued by public sector companies.

ETF will invest only in AAA-rated bonds issued by public sector companies maturing on or before the maturity of the ETF.

Each ETF will have a fixed maturity date and different indices tracking specific maturity years. As of now, it will have 2 maturity series - 3 and 10 years— NIFTY Bharat Bond Index - April 2023 and NIFTY Bharat Bond Index - April 2030.

The unit value of the Bharat Bond ETF will be capped at Rs 1,000.

Investment strategy

ETF will invest only in AAA-rated bonds issued by public sector companies maturing on or before the maturity of the ETF.

ETF will hold bonds till their maturity and coupons received will be reinvested.

Index to follow a buy and hold strategy where existing bonds are held till maturity.

Weight allocation based on outstanding debt amount of the issuer in the particular period.

Issuer weights to be capped at 15 percent at the time of rebalancing.

Any issuer that ceases to be a CPSE, CPFI or Statutory body or the rating is downgraded below AAA, shall be removed from the index on the next rebalancing date.

NIFTY Bharat Bond Index - April 2023

Yield to maturity: 6.59 percent

Index constituents

NIFTY Bharat Bond Index - April 2030

Yield to maturity: 7.52 percent

Index constituents

Source: Edelweiss AMC

Benefits of Bharat Bond ETF

Bond ETF will provide safety as underlying bonds are issued by CPSEs and other government-owned entities. It will have predictable tax-efficient returns due to a target maturity structure.

It will also provide access to retail investors to invest in bonds with smaller amount of as low as Rs 1,000, providing easy and low-cost access to bond markets.