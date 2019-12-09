Bonds
Bharat Bond ETF to open on December 12, base size Rs 7,000 crore
Updated : December 09, 2019 12:27 PM IST
The Bharat Bond will have a fixed maturity period and the units will be listed on stock exchanges.
The Union Cabinet cleared the creation and launch of the Bharat Bond ETF on December 4.
