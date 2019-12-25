Bonds
Bharat Bond ETF garners Rs 12,400 cr from its maiden offer
Updated : December 25, 2019 07:03 AM IST
The funds raised would be utilized for capex of PSUs.
The base size of the issue was Rs 7,000 crore.
The ETF will invest in constituents of the Nifty Bharat Bond Indices, consisting of public sector companies.
