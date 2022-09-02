    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Bank of Baroda raises Rs 2,474 crore by issuing bonds
    By PTI  IST (Published)

    The bank allotted a total of 2,474 unsecured Basel III additional tier I perpetual non-convertible bonds, valuing Rs 1 crore each on Friday.

    Bank of Baroda has raised Rs 2,474 crore by issuing bonds at the rate of 7.88 percent through stock exchanges. The bank allotted a total of 2,474 unsecured Basel III additional tier I perpetual non-convertible bonds, valuing Rs 1 crore each on Friday.
    Perpetual bonds carry no maturity date and they can be treated as equity rather than debt.
    Even as such bonds are not redeemable, they pay a steady flow of interest forever. The bonds are rated AAA with stable outlook by Icra and India Ratings, the bank said in a regulatory filing.
