#AbhijitBanerjee#DiwaliStocks
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Bonds
Bonds

All you need to know about bond ETFs before their India launch later this year

Updated : October 22, 2019 04:08 PM IST

Bond ETFs are passive funds which are traded on the exchange ad invest in bonds just like conventional bond mutual funds. But, unlike their more traditional counterparts, bond ETFs are more liquid, transparent and cheaper.
Bond ETFs generally fall into one of four categories: sovereign, corporate, municipal, and broad market.
Since bond ETFs follow a passive investing strategy by following an index, they have lower costs compared to actively managed bond mutual funds.
All you need to know about bond ETFs before their India launch later this year
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Kotak Mahindra Bank's Q2 profit jumps 51% to Rs 1,724.5 cr, shares weak as NPAs rise marginally

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Benelli launches Imperiale 400 in India at Rs 1.69 lakh

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Top stock ideas by CLSA in pharma sector after Q1 results

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV