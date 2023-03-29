Additional Tier-1 bonds have been in focus in India, ever since Yes bank got regulatory approval to write them down. Here is an explainer on what are additional Tier 1 bonds and its importance in capitalization of financial services entities in India.

Under the Basel 3 framework, banks' regulatory capital is divided into tier 1 and tier 2 capital. Tier 1 capital is subdivided into common equity (CET-1) and additional tier 1 capital (AT-1). Equity capital is classified as CET-1. Perpetual bonds that satisfy specific conditions stipulated by RBI are classified as AT-1.

Additional tier-1 bonds are unsecured bonds with no pre-determined maturity date. It forms part of a lender's core capital or commonly known as tier-1 capital.

AT-1 bonds, clubbed under perpetual bonds, do offer a call option i.e. Lenders can repurchase them from the investors. Besides, if banks face bankruptcy or run short on capital, they can dismiss the principal amount and not pay interest. The interest payable to the investors may be either at a fixed rate or at a floating rate.

Earlier, the spread between AT 1 bond and NCD coupon was around 100bps or more; which made people put in money into AT 1 bonds of banks. Issuing banks have the option (subject to conditions stipulated by RBI being satisfied) to recall AT-1 bonds issued by them. However, while the banks are not compulsorily mandated to exercise such call option and have a discretion on whether to redeem the AT-1s or not, the tacit understanding with investors is that the indicated call option will be exercised as scheduled.

However, today, the spread between AT-1 bond yield vs NCDs of the bank has narrowed down to as low as 20bps-30bps.

While earlier, investors had the perception of earning more from AT 1 bonds; post yes bank case, most investors prefer the safer debt instruments. The majority of investments since the inception of at-1 bonds have been made by big corporates, mutual fund entities and high net worth individuals, etc.

The loss absorption through conversion / write-down of AT 1 instruments is triggered when CET falls below a pre-determined threshold of risk weighted assets (RWAS), like it did for Yes bank.

AT-1 bonds are regulated by RBI. In India, out of 36 lenders, 20 have no AT1 bonds in their capitalization---like Yes Bank, Karur Vysya Bank, Federal Bank, City Union Bank and Bandhan Bank.

7 of them have AT 1 bond ratio lower than 1 percent--- like Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. 9 banks have more than 1 percent at1 capital--- like Canara bank, Bank of Baroda and SBI.

AT1 bonds can be from domestic as well as foreign market. Banks with foreign business / presence, may have a part of their at1 capitalization from foreign market.