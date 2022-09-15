    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Bond investors risk getting burned if India fails to enter global indices

    By Bloomberg   IST (Published)

    Bond purchases by global funds under the so-called Fully Accessible Route jumped to 42 billion rupees ($529 million) in August, the most since January. They have already snapped up an additional 31 billion rupees of the securities in September.

    Overseas investors are pouring into Indian bonds, putting the securities at risk of losses if a long-awaited inclusion into global indexes once again fails to take place.
    The inflows have added fuel to a bond rally driven by optimism that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will announce the inclusion of Indian debt in its emerging-markets index as early as the middle of this month. Any disappointment may dampen sentiment and lead to a selloff, according to Quantum Asset Management Company.
    Also read: India wants local settlement if its bonds join global index
    India’s benchmark 10-year yields have dropped about 50 basis points from their June high of 7.62 percent, to close at 7.12 percent on Wednesday. In contrast, similar-maturity US Treasury yields jumped about 40 basis points since the end of that month.
    Also read: Russia’s exclusion may pave way for India into global bond index
