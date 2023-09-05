In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities shared his insights on two stocks, Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC), that he believes hold potential for growth in the current market conditions.

Chouhan's first pick, Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company , currently trading in the range of Rs 145-147, has shown remarkable strength. Chouhan pointed out that the stock recently exceeded its monthly swing highest level at Rs 143, a clear indication of its bullish trend. According to him, this marks the beginning of an upward journey, with a target of Rs 170 in sight.

Investors looking to seize this opportunity should consider buying the stock at its current levels, with a prudent stop-loss set close to Rs 135 to mitigate risks.

Over the past month, Bombay Dyeing shares have already surged by more than 27 percent, making it an attractive proposition for those seeking potential gains.

Shrikant Chouhan's second pick is from the pharmaceutical sector - Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) has been making significant moves. Trading in the range of Rs 250-257, SPARC recently experienced a notable uptick from its previous levels of Rs 200-250. Chouhan suggested that while the stock is currently forming a flag formation, it is poised for further growth.

Chouhan's outlook for SPARC is optimistic, with a projected target range of Rs 300-320. Investors looking to capitalize on this potential should consider buying the stock at current levels, with a recommended stop loss of Rs 240.

Over the past month, SPARC has already demonstrated its strength, posting gains of more than 10 percent.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.