CNBC TV18
Upcoming Events
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsBombay Dyeing, SPARC show promise, says this analyst

Bombay Dyeing, SPARC show promise, says this analyst

Shrikant Chouhan's insights into Bombay Dyeing and SPARC highlight two stocks that are showing promise in the current market landscape.

Profile image

By CNBC-TV18 Sept 5, 2023 2:14:18 PM IST (Published)

2 Min Read
Bombay Dyeing, SPARC show promise, says this analyst
In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Shrikant Chouhan of Kotak Securities shared his insights on two stocks, Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company and Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC), that he believes hold potential for growth in the current market conditions.

Share Market Live


Chouhan's first pick, Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company, currently trading in the range of Rs 145-147, has shown remarkable strength. Chouhan pointed out that the stock recently exceeded its monthly swing highest level at Rs 143, a clear indication of its bullish trend. According to him, this marks the beginning of an upward journey, with a target of Rs 170 in sight.
Investors looking to seize this opportunity should consider buying the stock at its current levels, with a prudent stop-loss set close to Rs 135 to mitigate risks.
Over the past month, Bombay Dyeing shares have already surged by more than 27 percent, making it an attractive proposition for those seeking potential gains.
Shrikant Chouhan's second pick is from the pharmaceutical sector - Sun Pharma Advanced Research Company (SPARC) has been making significant moves. Trading in the range of Rs 250-257, SPARC recently experienced a notable uptick from its previous levels of Rs 200-250. Chouhan suggested that while the stock is currently forming a flag formation, it is poised for further growth.
Chouhan's outlook for SPARC is optimistic, with a projected target range of Rs 300-320. Investors looking to capitalize on this potential should consider buying the stock at current levels, with a recommended stop loss of Rs 240.
Over the past month, SPARC has already demonstrated its strength, posting gains of more than 10 percent.
Disclaimer:
The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

Stocks to buyTop stock picksTop Stock Tips

Recommended Articles

View All
Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50 crosses 19,500, Dish TV records biggest single day gain in a year

Stock Market LIVE Update: Nifty 50 crosses 19,500, Dish TV records biggest single day gain in a year

Sept 5, 2023 IST1 Min Read

IRFC Share Price: The railway PSU is now more valuable than even IRCTC

IRFC Share Price: The railway PSU is now more valuable than even IRCTC

Sept 4, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Bumper Debut! Vishnu Prakash shares list at 67% premium over IPO price

Bumper Debut! Vishnu Prakash shares list at 67% premium over IPO price

Sept 5, 2023 IST2 Min Read

Top stock picks | This analyst recommends buying Bajaj Auto and Tata Communications, here’s why

Top stock picks | This analyst recommends buying Bajaj Auto and Tata Communications, here’s why

Sept 5, 2023 IST2 Min Read

View All

Most Read

Share Market Live

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change

Quiz

quiz-poster-image

Total undefined Questions
X