The Indian market has seen extreme volatility over the past month due to the coronarvirus pandemic, which has halted economic activity across the world. As it is getting tougher for investors to pick stocks to add to their portfolios, Manishi Raychaudhuri, Asian Equity Strategist at BNP Paribas shared his views and outlook on the market.

First up, he spoke about the sustainability of the current rally and said, “It is difficult to take a call on the short-term. I would think that right now for every market participant it would be slightly difficult to hang their hat on the sustainability of this rally.

"The correction or the meltdown was precipitated by the actions that various different governments had to take to control the spread of coronavirus and such action from different corners of the world may not be over just yet. As a consequence, the impact on the economies, on the corporate revenues and earnings is something that we are not quite sure of, if it gets prolonged, the impact could be higher than what we have seen.”

He added, “To take a call on the markets, one needs to have a handle on whether the spread of the virus is being controlled particularly in developed economies such as the US. At this point even corporates are not sure about what their revenues and earnings are going to be. All those so-called market targets that we all had have gone out of the window and it is difficult to tinker around with those targets and arrive at some reasonable expectations.”

When asked how to pick stocks if the lockdown is extended, he said, “At this point of time we should focus on quality stocks. In the present context that means good quality balancesheet that have free cash generation. There are certain microsegments within various sectors that possibly fit that bill. One would also have to focus on the currency because the currency turmoil isn't over as yet.

"So one has to avoid dollar-based debt and instead one has to focus on dollar-based revenue. We are focused on consumer staples in India. We also like the IT space, we also like the private sector banks and particularly the large frontline retail lending private sector banks and there are a few stocks which are beneficiaries of the commodity price decline particularly oil price decline, some of them are oil marketing companies (OMCs) in India.”

“Fortunately, India offers a pretty decent spread of stocks that one can choose from which translates into our overweight stance on India in our Asian model portfolio,” said Raychaudhuri.

Talking about the pharma sector, he said, “In terms of marketcap, pharma is not a very large sector in India. I don’t think it will have market leadership in the classical sense anytime soon. Healthcare sector, in general, has performed well all across the Asian market. In case of India, one understands that many of these companies are generic drug exporters to US and developed economies.

"So in the context of certain APIs or certain drugs being in high demand like hydroxychloroquine as we have been hearing about, it is not surprising that some of them have a run up. However, even in this case, investors would have to be a bit discerning. They would have to choose those companies, which are in the right product segment, the kind of drugs which would be in demand as a consequence of the virus contagion and they would also have to move away from the companies which already have existing issues with the USFDA because those issues are likely to be long-lasting, I don’t think they are going away anytime soon.”