For the second time in three days, India breached the one-lakh mark in the number of new COVID-19 cases recorded daily. With over 1.15 lakh cases in the last 24 hours, India has hit a record daily high since the outbreak of the pandemic, pushing the nationwide COVID-19 tally to 1,28,01,785, according to the Union Health Ministry data. BMC Commissioner, Iqbal Singh Chahal shared his views with CNBC-TV18.

“This is happening in almost all districts of Maharashtra state. Everybody hates the word lockdown. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had told time and again we should bury the word lockdown but when we started getting so many cases, experts said that we need to ‘break the chain’. If we won’t break the chain, things can go further from bad to worse. That is what led to the current situation,” he said.

“We should not be scared away by this 1,0,000 number a day. 87 percent cases are asymptomatic, people have no symptoms, they don’t need any medication, hospitalisation. They just need to be home isolated and they will get well,” he added.

BMC will be issuing the orders that all seven days a week even during the lockdown days, the e-commerce will continue and the home delivery of food shall be allowed 24/7, he stated.

World-over the second wave of COVID-19 lasted for 75-90 days. “I am sure that in another 15-20 days things will start easing,” he pointed out.

“The experts have told us that we are already 55 days old in this wave and maybe in next 15-20 days, things will start going down the slide. If that happens around April 28, 2021, I myself will request the honourable CM to review certain decisions (on lockdown),” he shared.

Vaccinating people needs to be a mass movement, he said.

In terms of protocols to be followed at private and government hospitals, he said, “Our patient treatment protocol is well-established. Whether you are in a government hospital or a private hospital, the treatment protocol is same.”