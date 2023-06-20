CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket NewsBlue Star shares rise 4% as stock trades ex bonus in 1:1 ratio — do you own?

Blue Star shares rise 4% as stock trades ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio — do you own?

Blue Star shares rise 4% as stock trades ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio — do you own?
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Meghna Sen  Jun 20, 2023 1:02:32 PM IST (Updated)

The consumer durable stock has gained 4 percent in trade today, while it was down 48 percent in the last five trading sessions. On a year-to-date basis, the stock tumbled 34 percent. The shares now turned ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1, which suggests if an existing shareholder already owns one share of the company, the individual will receive one additional new share.

Shares of Blue Star Ltd, a multinational home appliances company, witnessing huge buying interest during Tuesday's opening deals, as the stock traded ex-bonus today.

Live Tv

Loading...

At 12:12 pm, the scrip was trading 3.99 percent higher at Rs 793 apiece on the NSE. The consumer durable stock has gained 4 percent in trade today, while it was down 48 percent in the last five trading sessions. On a year-to-date basis, the stock tumbled 34 percent.
Blue Star shares turned ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1 today, which suggests if an existing shareholder already owns one share of the company, the individual will receive one additional new share. Now, the total holding of shares will be two shares instead of one share earlier. Here, new shares are issued at the existing face value of equity shares of the company and that face value remains the same post the bonus issue.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X