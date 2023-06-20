Blue Star shares rise 4% as stock trades ex-bonus in 1:1 ratio — do you own?

By Meghna Sen

At 12:12 pm, the scrip was trading 3.99 percent higher at Rs 793 apiece on the NSE. The consumer durable stock has gained 4 percent in trade today, while it was down 48 percent in the last five trading sessions. On a year-to-date basis, the stock tumbled 34 percent. Blue Star shares turned ex-bonus in the ratio of 1:1 today, which suggests if an existing shareholder already owns one share of the company, the individual will receive one additional new share. Now, the total holding of shares will be two shares instead of one share earlier. Here, new shares are issued at the existing face value of equity shares of the company and that face value remains the same post the bonus issue.