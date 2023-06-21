Block deal with CDSL was to ensure that we comply with norms, says BSE

BSE's decision to offload a portion of its stake in CDSL demonstrates the exchange's proactive approach in maintaining compliance and adapting to market dynamics. With its continued focus on strategic partnerships and portfolio optimization, BSE aims to position itself as a resilient and forward-thinking player in the Indian stock market.

In a strategic move to comply with regulatory norms, the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) recently executed a block deal involving the offloading of a 5 percent stake in Central Depository Services (India) Ltd (CDSL). The transaction, which occurred on Wednesday, saw BSE sell 56.3 lakh shares, equivalent to a 5.4 percent equity stake in CDSL, valued at Rs 586 crore, according to an exclusive report by CNBC-TV18.

In an exclusive statement to CNBC-TV18, S Ramamurthy, the MD and CEO of BSE, emphasized that the block deal with CDSL was a strategic move aimed at ensuring compliance with regulatory requirements. The divestment of the stake aligns with BSE's ongoing efforts to optimize its portfolio and navigate the evolving market landscape effectively.

“The block deal was to ensure that we are in compliance with the regulatory requirement in this regard,” he said.

Despite the divestment, BSE continues to hold a significant 15 percent stake in CDSL . This recent development aligns with BSE's earlier actions in February, where the exchange sold 2.5 percent stake in CDSL through an offer for sale (OFS) route. As of March 2023, BSE held a 20 percent stake in the company.

CDSL stands as one of India's two depositories, and it is the only one listed on the market, with the other being the National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL). The depository plays a crucial role in enabling the electronic holding and trading of securities, as well as facilitating trade settlement on stock exchanges. On the other hand, BSE, India's oldest exchange, was the pioneer in introducing equity indices to the country.

During the quarter ending March 2023, CDSL reported net sales of Rs 124.77 crore, reflecting a year-on-year decline of 8.64 percent from Rs 136.56 crore in the same period the previous year. The company's net profit also experienced a decline, amounting to Rs 63.10 crore, down 18.74 percent compared to the previous year.

While CDSL faced some challenges in the recent quarter, BSE emerged as a strong performer, recording an impressive 35 percent increase in its stock price over the past three months. The stock has witnessed significant growth, surging from approximately Rs 407 in March to Rs 578 as of today.

