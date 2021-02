Auto component maker Sona Comstar is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise around Rs 6,000 crore. This is the largest IPO by an Indian auto components company locally.

The company is owned by American private equity giant Blackstone, which owns a 66 percent stake in the firm while the remaining is held by Sunjay Kapur, chairman of the company. Quantum of the stake sale is not ascertained yet.

This is the second proposed IPO by a Blackstone-owned company this year. In January, Blackstone-owned Aadhar Housing Finance filed the DRHP with SEBI for an initial public offering to raise up to Rs 7,300 crore. Blackstone owns a 98 percent stake in the NBFC.

Investment banks Credit Suisse, Nomura, JP Morgan, JM Financial, and Kotak Mahindra Capital, are the book-runners for the issue.

In 2018, Blackstone had acquired the company Comstar for about Rs 1,000 crore. Later in 2019, the investment firm acquired a 33 percent stake in Sunjay Kapur-led Sona BLW and merged the auto parts company with Comstar to form Sona Comstar.

Sona Comstar designs, manufactures, and supplies automotive systems and components such as Differential Assemblies, Differential Gears, Conventional and Micro-Hybrid Starter Motors and Motor Control Units to automotive OEMs across the US, Europe, India and China, for both electrified and non-electrified powertrain segments, according to the company website.