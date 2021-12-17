Nifty retests 17,000; Sensex plunges 800 points; Infosys, HCL lend support

Indian stock market declined over 1.5 percent Friday shares as warnings from major central banks like the Federal Reserve and Bank of England over surging inflation spooked investors and sparked a Black Friday sell-off.

At 12 pm, Nifty gave up 17,000-level and skidded to 16,992, down over 250 points. Meanwhile, Sensex plunged over 850 points to 57,050. At the last count, Nifty was down 235 points to 17,013 and Sensex was at 57,099, down over 800 points.

Among the Nifty's bluechips, scrips like Tata Motors , IndusInd Bank, Titan, Hindustan Unilever, and Adani Ports pulled the benchmark indices lower. These stocks fell over 3-4 percent. Out of 50 largecap stocks, 45 stocks decline whereas only 5 advanced. The gainers were Infosys, Wipro, HCL Tech, Hindalco, and JSW Steel

Among broad market indices, midcaps and smallcaps were bruised too, down nearly 2 percent. Among the sectoral indices, Nifty Media witnessed the heaviest selling pressure, plunging over 4 percent. Investors sold banking and auto stocks as well, and Nifty Bank, PSU Bank and Auto declined over 2 percent. Nifty Consumer Durables and Oil & Gas indices were also down 2 percent, each. Nifty IT lent some support to the market, as it rose nearly 1 percent on the back of robust Accenture earnings.

Global markets extend losses

Asian peers tested 13-month lows as hawkish pivots by major central banks, Omicron and inflation concerns had investors worried. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan shed nearly 1 percent. Chinese bluechips were heading for their worst week in three months, having declined nearly 1.5 percent. Japan's Nikkei also reversed previous day's gains and shed nearly 2 percent. Futures showed European and Wall Street might open in the red as FTSE futures declined half a percent and Nasdaq futures shed 0.25 percent.

In a further sign of the cautious mood, the yield on benchmark 10-year US Treasury notes slipped to as low as 1.412 percent.

Reasons for market sell-off

Britain's central on Thursday raised interest rates since the beginning of the pandemic and became the first central bank of an advanced economy to do so after the US Federal Reserve signalled raging inflation was a big risk. It also announced hiking interest rates thrice in 2022. Even the Bank of Japan on Friday announced dialling back pandemic funding. But it maintained an ultra-loose policy.

Meanwhile, rising Omicron cases hammered the markets as well. Richard Harris of Port Shelter Investment Management told CNBC-TV18, "Covid may be used as an excuse for the market correction ... number of covid cases are sharply rising."

The foreign institutional investors have sold shares worth Rs 12,986 crores ($1.7 billion) so far this month, the provisional exchange data showed.

(with inputs from agencies)