This analyst explains why he recommends buy calls on Birlasoft and Eicher Motors

Jaiswal's recommendations provide investors with potential opportunities to profit in the stock market.

Manas Jaiswal, founder of manasjaiswal.com, recently shared his insights on CNBC-TV18 regarding potential investment opportunities in the stock market. Jaiswal offered two buy recommendations for investors to consider, focusing on Birlasoft and Eicher Motors.

Share Market Live NSE

Starting with Birlasoft , Jaiswal highlighted the stock's increasing buying interest at higher levels, indicating a positive trend. He expressed confidence in Birlasoft's potential to rise and reach Rs 375. As a trading strategy, he suggested taking a long position on the stock while maintaining a stop loss below Rs 362. With a target set at Rs 375, investors could benefit from this bullish momentum.

In the previous month alone, Birlasoft's stock surged by more than 8 percent, further emphasizing its upward potential.

Moving on to his second recommendation, Jaiswal discussed Eicher Motors . He noted that Eicher Motors had been attempting to break its 200-day moving average (DMA) for three consecutive days. Recognizing this pattern, Jaiswal anticipated that the stock would successfully surpass its 200-DMA and potentially reach Rs 3,450. To capitalize on this anticipated growth, he advised taking a long position on Eicher Motors, implementing a stop loss at Rs 3,260.

Despite experiencing a decline of over 7 percent in the past month, Eicher Motors' current outlook suggests a promising recovery.

Disclaimer:

The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.