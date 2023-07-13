Technical stock picks | Biocon, NMDC, Syngene, GAIL, SBI and JSW Steel on the radar

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.
From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Biocon. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 254 for an upside target of Rs 270. Shares have gained more than 8 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 109 for an upside target Rs 116. The stock is up more than 3 percent over the last month.
Syngene is another buy call from Mitessh Thakkar. His recommendation comes with target of Rs 810 and a stop loss of Rs 766. The stock has gained more than 5 percent in the last month.
Lastly, Thakkar has a buy call on GAIL with a stop loss of Rs 108 for a target of Rs 117. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.
From Shrikant Chouhan
Chouhan finds a buying opportunity in State Bank of India (SBI). He advises traders to keep a stop loss of Rs 584 and a target of Rs 610-615. Shares have gained more than 3 percent over the last month.
JSW Steel is another buy call from Shrikant Chouhan. Stop loss is to be placed at Rs 795 for an upside target of Rs 850. The stock has gained more than 6 percent in the last month.
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
