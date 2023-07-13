CNBC TV18
Technical stock picks | Biocon, NMDC, Syngene, GAIL, SBI and JSW Steel on the radar

By Sonia Shenoy   | Nigel D'Souza  Jul 13, 2023 9:29:30 AM IST (Published)

Market tech analysts, Mitessh Thakkar and Shrikant Chouhan have these recommendations for Thursday's trading session.

Technical analysts Mitessh Thakkar of earningwaves.com and Shrikant Chouhan, Kotak Securities share their top stock picks for the day.

From Mitessh Thakkar
Mitessh Thakkar's first buy call of the day is on Biocon. He recommends this with a stop loss below Rs 254 for an upside target of Rs 270. Shares have gained more than 8 percent in the last month.
He recommends a buy call on NMDC with a stop loss of Rs 109 for an upside target Rs 116. The stock is up more than 3 percent over the last month.
