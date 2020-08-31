  • SENSEX
Bill Gates bakes a special cake, writes a heart-warming blog on Warren Buffett's 90th birthday

Updated : August 31, 2020 08:54 PM IST

Describing Buffett, Gates jokingly wrote in his blog, "Warren has the mental sharpness of a 30-year-old, the mischievous laugh of a 10-year-old, and the diet of a 6-year-old. "
In the video clip, Gates baked an Oreo cake and shot the entire process saying, "Here's a short birthday video in honor of his dietary preferences". He even made Buffett's face on the cake, with a message "Happy 90th Birthday Warren."
