Bill Gates bakes a special cake, writes a heart-warming blog on Warren Buffett's 90th birthday

"A person that I admire as well as like," wrote Microsoft Founder Bill Gates in his blog for his well-known investor friend Warren Buffett on the occasion of his 90th birthday. Gates also baked a special Oreo cake for his friend, with Buffett's face on it and shared the video clip.

Describing Buffett, Gates wrote in the blog, "Warren has the mental sharpness of a 30-year-old, the mischievous laugh of a 10-year-old, and the diet of a 6-year-old."

In the video clip, Gates baked an Oreo cake and shot the entire process saying, "Here's a short birthday video in honor of his dietary preferences". He even made Buffett's face on the cake, with a message "Happy 90th Birthday Warren."

It wasn't just the cake that Gates baked, he wrote a blog describing their decades old friendship. He recalled that it has been exactly 10,649 days since the day the two first met in 1991 and established a deep friendship.

Warren Buffett, his wife (Susan Buffett) and children. (Source: gatesnotes.com)

Speaking about Warren and his spectacular career, Gates said, "Warren has a phenomenal eye for talent. He buys great businesses run by brilliant people, and then gives them the autonomy to make their own decisions. Most of the managers at Berkshire businesses stay for decades, often past the retirement age. Even if they make a few mistakes, they know Warren will stick with them."

Warren Buffett and Charlie Munger in the picture. Source: gatesnotes.com

Recalling one incident from Warren's life, Gates said that he bought the biggest furniture retailer of America (Furniture Mart) in 1983 because he admired the business acumen of Rose Blumkin who started the business in Nebraska. After Warren's acquisition of the company, Blumkin soon opened a rival furniture company across the street, and sold that to Warren again.

Warren Buffett and Rose Blumkin. Source: gatesnotes.com

Gates in his blog also wrote that he learnt about the value of friendship from Warren. Few years back when they spoke to some college students, Warren explained, "You will move in the direction of the people that you associate with. So it’s important to associate with people that are better than yourself. The friends you have will form you as you go through life. Make some good friends, keep them for the rest of your life, but have them be people that you admire as well as like.”