Cross
    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Homemarket News

    Bikaji Foods IPO: Snacks major looks at expansion in six states to boost sales

    market | IST

    Bikaji Foods IPO: Snacks major looks at expansion in six states to boost sales

    Profile image
    By Prashant Nair   | Sonia Shenoy   IST (Published)
    Mini

    In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, the Bikaji Foods management spoke about the road ahead for the company and their growth path.

    Snacks major, Bikaji Foods launched an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday (today) in a bid to get listed on the Indian exchanges. The company aims to raise up to Rs 881 crore.
    The Rajasthan-based FMCG company is likely to see the listing of shares on stock exchanges (BSE and NSE) on November 16, following the finalisation of the basis of allotment on November 11.
    In an exclusive interview with CNBC-TV18, the management spoke about the road ahead for the company and their growth path. The company is banking on its basket of Indian edible products and wants to ride the lack of competition from multinationals.
    “We are in categories like sweets, namkeen, papad. Sweets and papad are not a forte for MNCs or other companies. It requires special skill and experience and the legacy that we have – and the unorganised market is still very high. In sweets, only 10 percent is organised. We are expecting a big revolution in the next 10-15 years in sweets as well as in the savouries market,” said Deepak Agarwal, MD of the company.
    Also Read | Bikaji Foods IPO:  — here's all you need to know
    Bikaji also has expansion plans, especially in north Indian states where it is not in dominant positions. The company in the last 18 months has expanded from its one plant in Bikaner.
    and Rishabh Jain, CFO, Bikaji Foods InternationalDeepak Agarwal, MD
    "Rajasthan, Assam and Bihar – these three are core markets where we have leadership...  We have started focusing on four states in North India, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, and 2 states in the south, Karnataka and Telangana," said Rishabh Jain, CFO, at Bikaji Foods.
    “In the past two years we have done major expansion across all parts of India. So, we can comfortably do Rs 3,000-3,500 crore of asset turnover ratio,” the CFO added.
    (Edited by : Abhishek Jha)
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!
    Tags
    next story

      Shows

      View All

      Most Read

      Market Movers

      View All
      Top GainersTop Losers
      CurrencyCommodities
      CompanyPriceChng%Chng