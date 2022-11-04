Bikaji Foods International IPO subscribed 1.5 times on Day 2 with strong interest from retail investors

Potential investors can bid for Bikaji Foods shares in a price band of Rs 285-300 apiece in multiples of 50 under the IPO. Bikaji Foods shares are likely to be listed on stock exchanges BSE and NSE on November 16.
Snacks maker Bikaji Foods International's IPO, worth up to Rs 881 crore, secured a subscription of 1.5 times on Friday, the second day of the bidding process. By 5 pm, the IPO of Bikaji Foods — a Rajasthan-based FMCG company — received bids for 3.1 crore shares against the 2.1 crore shares on offer, with a robust response from retail investors, according to provisional exchange data.
The IPO's subscription window will be open between 10 am and 5 pm for one more day, on Monday, November 7. The IPO is entirely an offer for sale by existing shareholders — which means the company will not receive any proceeds from the issue.
Bikaji Foods shares are likely to be listed on bourses BSE and NSE on November 16.
|Category
|Reservation
|Qualified institutional buyers
|50%
|Non-institutional investors
|15%
|Retail investors
|35%
One can bid for Bikaji Foods International shares in a price band of Rs 285-300 apiece in multiples of 50 under the IPO — which translates to Rs 14,250-15,000 per lot.
Meanwhile, the IPO of one other company is open for subscription: Global Health (Medanta).
