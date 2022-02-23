Bikaji Foods International IPO: Snacks company files draft papers with SEBI

Bikaji Foods International Limited filed the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) for its initial public offering (IPO) with the markets regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India on Wednesday.

The Indian snacks and sweets brand is looking to raise funds via an offer for sale (OFS) of 2.93 crore equity shares by promoters and existing investors.

Bikaji Foods International’s OFS comprises upto 25 lakh shares each by promoters Shiv Ratan Agarwal and Deepak Agarwal, 1.2 crore shares by India 2020 Maharaja Ltd, 31 lakh shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund, 19.95 lakh shares by IILF Special Opportunities Fund Series 2, upto 9.7 lakh shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 3, upto 27.5 lakh shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 4, upto 21.6 lakh shares by IIFL Special Opportunities Fund Series 5 and upto 12.15 million shares by Avendus Future Leaders Fund I and 50,000 shares by Intensive Softshare Private Limited.

The face value of the equity shares is Rs 1, the company said in its DRHP.

JM Financial, Axis Capital, IIFL Securities, Intensive Fiscal Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital are the lead managers to the issue.

Bikaji is an Indian fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brand selling Indian snacks and sweets that has made its mark in the international market as well.

The firm has six operational manufacturing facilities, with four in Rajasthan’s Bikaner, one in Assam’s Guwahati, one in Karnataka’s Tumakuru held through its subsidiary Petunt Food Processors Private Limited to cater to the southern markets. It has one contract manufacturing unit in West Bengal’s Kolkata for which its has entered into a contract manufacturing agreement on a non-exclusive basis to cater to certain parts of eastern and north eastern India. In addition, it has one facility in Mumbai to manage restaurant sales in the city.

Bikaji is the largest manufacturer of Bikaneri bhujia in India and produced 26,690 tonnes in 2021 fiscal. Also, as of September 30, 2021, it had 34 products classified under packaged sweets.

The company also has a western snack category which consists of chips, extruded products and pellets. The selection is developed to cater to the changing tastes of Indians domestically and internationally, the company said.