Several private tech firms and their advisers are closely tracking if Arm can succeed in launching its IPO this year after a year-long slump in fresh listings. Arm may be the most valuable company to go public in the US since automaker Rivian, which listed with an initial market cap of $70 billion in late 2021.

Arm Ltd, the chip designer owned by Japanese conglomerate SoftBank Group, is planning to bring in chipmaking behemoth Nvidia Corp as an anchor investor as it presses ahead with plans for a US stock market listing, as soon as September 2023. The company, which is reportedly looking to raise somewhere between $8 billion and $10 billion, could be the biggest initial public offering (IPO) of the year.

Nvidia , the world’s most valuable semiconductor company, is one of the several potential investors to hold talks with Arm for a long-term stake in the Cambridge-based microchip designing giant at the time of its IPO , according to reports.

Nvidia is in early-stage talks, and Arm is reportedly not looking to sign any other commercial agreements beyond a financial infusion from investors. The final list of anchor companies is expected to number five or six, reports suggest.

The prospective investors are still negotiating with Arm over its valuation. A report suggests that Nvidia wanted to come in at a share price that would put Arm’s total value at $35 billion to $40 billion, while Arm wanted to be closer to $80 billion.

The IPO of the chip designer will likely boost the fortunes of the SoftBank Group, which is battling to turn around its giant Vision Fund, which has been hit by losses due to the declining valuations of many of its holdings in technology startups.

The talks with Nvidia were first reported by The Financial Times. Earlier in June, Reuters reported that Arm was in talks with at least 10 potential investors, including Intel Corp, Alphabet, and TSMC. In April, Arm filed paperwork with regulators for a New York listing.

With this, several private tech firms and their advisers are closely tracking if Arm can succeed in launching its IPO this year after a year-long slump in fresh listings.

The report helped in pulling up the share price of Nvidia by 3.5 percent on Wednesday. With this surge, Nvidia has almost tripled its value this year.