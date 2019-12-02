Market
Big relief in Karvy case: After swift Sebi crackdown, 93% of investors get back pledged securities
Updated : December 02, 2019 05:58 PM IST
The NSE and the BSE suspended Karvy's trading licence with immediate effect on December 2.
Over 83,000 out of 90,000 clients of Karvy Stock Broking receive securities worth Rs 2,013.77 crore.
