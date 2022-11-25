Funds buying into BHEL, more exits in Nykaa?: What kept dealers busy on Friday?

Shares of BHEL ended 10 percent higher and at another 52-week high, continuing its upward momentum since mid-October when the company signed an agreement with Coal India and NLC India for setting up coal gasification-based plants.

Sources within the dealing rooms told CNBC-TV18 that a leading FII as well as domestic funds are buyers in the stock, leading to the upmove on Friday.

Moving Towards A New Record

Dealing rooms also believe that the index is set to move towards its record high after this period of consolidation.

Besides BHEL, here are some other stocks that have been part of the dealing room chatter today:

Venus Pipes: Shares of the company ended higher for the fourth out of the last five trading sessions. The stock fell 7.5 percent on Thursday after its pre-IPO lock-in period expired. With the lock-in period now over, dealers are anticipating a large block deal in the stock.

Nykaa: The stock has been in the news throughout the week. Shares ended 3 percent higher on Friday after declining for four straight days. The company's flagship Pink Friday Sale saw over 400 orders every minute, a growth of 40 percent from last year's Pink Friday. However, dealing rooms suggest more top-level exits from the company after CFO Arvind Agarwal quit earlier this week.